Storm to bring rain, snow, wind late weekend into next week

A strong and complex storm system will bring a variety of weather to the ABC 6 Weather First area from Sunday to Tuesday including snow, rain and gusty winds.

The storm will approach the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning with snow developing. Accumulations are likely, however there is still some uncertainty on where any potential heavier snow bands may set up.

The wind will also ramp up Saturday night with gusts of 30-40 mph throughout the day on Sunday.

Snow will change over to rain on Monday as temperatures warm above freezing into the 40s. The wind will also become much lighter.

The storm will begin to pull away from the area Monday night into Tuesday. If there is enough moisture leftover, any rain will change back over to snow as colder air wraps in behind the storm.

The wind will also ramp up once again on Tuesday with possible gusts up to 40 mph or higher.

There are still uncertainties on the overall track which will determine where the heaviest snow lays out on Sunday, the temperatures which will effect rain and snow totals and more. Expect details to be ironed out in the days ahead.