Storm Chances To Wrap Up The Week
We will settle down for the rest of Wednesday, however more storms are in the forecast Thursday & Friday. Thursday’s timeframe looks better for the evening, after 5 PM, while Friday’s favors the afternoon-evening timeframe. A few of these storms, both Thursday & Friday, could be strong, possibly severe. The main threat for Thursday will strong wind, while Friday could see large hail, strong wind, and possibly a tornado or two. Heavy rain will accompany the strong storms each day, as well as frequent lightning. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest forecasts & updates regarding these storm chances.