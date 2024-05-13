Storm chances return late week

The first half of the week will be quiet with shower and thunderstorm chances returning towards the week’s second half.

A frontal system looks to slide through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning leading to the chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

The front looks to align itself nearby on Friday as another system passes through leading to a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The front looks to stay near the region heading into the weekend with more chances for showers and thunderstorms especially on Sunday.

There is still a lot to sort out regarding the timing of each system and where the front may stall out so expect more details to the forecast in the coming days.