Steadily milder heading into weekend, small chances for rain

The cold air that has been locked in over the last several days will start to retreat back north into Canada allowing temperatures to become steadily milder heading into the weekend.

Thursday will be another quiet day under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are expected to be light and temperatures will climb into the 40s for everyone by afternoon.

A weak wave will pass through early Friday morning and with just a small amount of moisture present, may squeeze out a light shower or some sprinkles. Temperatures will climb a few more degrees with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s which is seasonal for early November.

The weather pattern becomes more active this weekend heading into next week. Multiple waves of energy will swing through the area leading to near daily chances for rain. It’s difficult at this time to narrow down and pinpoint each wave, however there will be plenty of dry time and rain chances will be small and amounts light.

High temperatures will be in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday with night lows in the 30s. Temperatures will cool off a touch into the 30s for early next week.