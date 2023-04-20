Staying Soggy Today

On & off rain showers will stay in the forecast throughout our Thursday, with the rain finally wrapping up around 4 PM or so this afternoon. A new half of an inch to a full inch of new rain will put our two day totals into the 1-2″ mark for most of the Weather First Area, possibly a little more even for some communities!

We will get a break from the moisture this evening/overnight, however we aren’t completely done with this storm system just yet. Light rain & snow showers will wrap around this system Friday afternoon & evening, amounting to a half of an inch to an inch of snow in the grassy & elevated surfaces by Saturday morning.

The weekend is trending quiet, with a slow warm-up from the lower & middle 40s Friday & Saturday, back to the upper 40s & lower 50s by Sunday. Next week is trending warmer, to the 60s possibly by the middle of the week. This will be accompanied by another mid-week rain chance as well.