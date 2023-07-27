Staying Safe In Heat Like This

It has been the theme all week, and will remain the case wrapping up our hot & humid week, stay cool & stay safe! Drink plenty of fluids, such as water or any other liquids that contain electrolytes. Try to avoid caffeinated & alcoholic beverages, as they dehydrate you even quicker. If you are someone who has to be work outside, not only stay hydrated, but take as many cool-down breaks as possible, whether it is in the shade or air conditioning. Keeping hydrated & cool are tips to remember for your pets as well. Make sure they aren’t outside for too long as well. And last, not only listen to your body, but please never leave any pet or person in a vehicle unattended for any length of time in heat like this!