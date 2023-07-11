Staying Comfy, With Building Clouds Tuesday
The cold front which brought the strong & even severe thunderstorms to the area Monday evening is south of the area, meaning we are looking at a quiet & comfy start to Tuesday. Highs are heading in the right direction, and feeling very comfortable in the middle to upper 70s. Sunny as well, with more clouds returning as we move through the afternoon & evening. Rain chances and a few storms return late Tuesday evening/night, lasting into the first half of Wednesday. Overall the severe threat is low for the area, however a few stronger storms are possible mainly south of I-90.