Starting The Week Cool

The warm air is out, with the start of the new week below-average, as highs top out in the middle 70s this afternoon. A few showers will remain possible, mainly prior to mid-day, as a few clouds continue to trickle in from the north.

The stagnant & warm air from last week is out as well, finally improving our air quality behind the cold front. Highs are expected to be near 80° all week, with no major heat waves in site.

Rainfall has been hard to come by for the month, but a few more chances look to return this week & for the Fourth of July weekend. Right now, it doesn’t appear to be anything too significant for the area. Unfortunately, as of right now, the long-range models are showing the potential for a few showers & t-storms on the Fourth of July. Keep in mind though, that is still a good 8 days out, meaning plenty can and will change in the forecast by then.