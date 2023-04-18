Soggy couple of days with multiple waves

A soggy Wednesday and Thursday. In the two day stretch we’ll have three distinct waves of rain. The first two will involve some thunderstorms which will chalk up a bit higher in the gauge.

The first wave will bring a cluster of showers and storms to the area after 3 AM on Wednesday. This activity will wrap up by 10 AM.

The second wave materializes late on Wednesday, closer to sunset and extends overnight. More showers and storms move through. This round will be monitored for an isolated strong storm cruising northward into north Iowa.

The final big wave will be on Thursday morning into mid-day.

In total, we’re looking at widespread 1-2″ marks across the area. Rivers should be able to handle this, although the Mississippi doesn’t need any extra water into it with major flooding expected due to large snow melt to our north.