Soggy, blustery end to the week

After a few nice October days, a storm system will impact the ABC 6 Weather First area Thursday into the weekend.

A few showers are possible in northern Iowa late Wednesday night as a warm front lifts north. Moisture will override the front with rain developing from south to north Thursday morning into the afternoon.

Heavier downpours are possible especially Thursday night and winds will ramp up with gusts of 35-45 mph possible at times.

Rain chances will continue throughout the day on Friday and Friday night before wrapping up on Saturday morning. It’ll be blustery with gusts of 30-35 mph from Friday into Saturday before winds taper off by Saturday evening.

Rain amounts of 1-3″ area wide are likely which will be beneficial for the ongoing drought.

Clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool in the 40s and 50s Thursday through Saturday.