Snow will affect travel Monday night to Tuesday

A large winter storm is moving across the Midwest from Monday through Tuesday, bringing the first snow of more than an inch since Halloween. Snow totals through most of Minnesota will remain in the 2-4″ range and will combine with a strong wind Tuesday, making travel difficult at times. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southeast Minnesota and a Winter Storm Warning for northeast Iowa where totals could reach 6″.

Winds will start to gust early Tuesday morning, prior to daybreak, and some of the higher snowfall rates will occur around the Tuesday morning drive. If you’re traveling, be sure to give yourself plenty of time.

This storm system will start to lose its grip on the ABC 6 News area Tuesday afternoon as snowfall moves east of us. Blowing snow will continue to be an issue into Wednesday morning, especially in wide open spaces.

Another clipper will slide through Wednesday, bringing with it another chance of a minor snow accumulation. That will be followed by much colder air, arriving late this week, and keeping daytime highs below zero for the second half of the weekend.