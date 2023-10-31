Snow tapers off Tuesday morning, cold lingers for trick-or-treating

Snow showers will taper off Tuesday morning as a potent storm system exits the area.

Expect snow showers to linger until mid-to-late morning. There is the potential of heavier bursts of snow which will result in some quick accumulations of 1-2″ in spots. The snow combined with gusty winds will lead to lower visibility and slick travel conditions.

There will be gradual improvement once the snow ends, however the winds will remain high with gusts up to 45 mph at times through midday before winds taper off later this afternoon.

It’ll be a cold day and more typical of early December than late October as highs only manage the low-to-mid-30s. The brisk wind will lead to wind chills in the teens and 20s.

We’ll see breaks in the clouds this evening, but it will be plenty cold for trick-or-treaters so make sure they are bundled up. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s by early-to-mid evening and into the upper teens to lower 20s by Wednesday morning.