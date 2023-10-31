Snow showers gradually end Tuesday morning

A potent storm system will continue to track southeast of the ABC 6 Weather First area with snow gradually ending by late Tuesday morning.

Much of the area picked up anywhere from a dusting to 2″ as some heavier bands of snow made their way mainly across southeast Minnesota. The snow was enough to cause several crashes and spinouts.

Clouds will remain through most of the day with some clearing by evening.

Winds will be blustery with gusts up to 40 mph at times which may cause some blowing snow especially in open and rural areas. Winds will start to come down by late afternoon and evening.

It’ll feel more like December once again as high temperatures are expected to be well below average with mid-30s expected area wide.