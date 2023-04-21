Snow showers extend into Saturday

The colder period Friday night into Saturday is where the best chance at a grassy accumulation is. Snow showers move through with a bit of a pop in intensity. The problem is, they just don’t sit over one spot persistently. Then it tries to melt if any did stick. This will limit accumulation. If we’re lucky we’ll get a few places with a few tenths of an inch.

This doesn’t look to hold much bearing on the travel scene.

Snow showers will be instability driven and should mean the coverage/scope of them overnight is less. They’ll expand a bit more as temperatures try to ‘warm’ for Saturday. Much like today, a lot of bark with little actual bite.