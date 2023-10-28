Snow lightens up Saturday night & Sunday morning

Saturday afternoon was active for snow, with the highest reports of snowfall coming along the I-35 corridor and west. Heading into the rest of the weekend, any further accumulations will be much lighter. In fact, you may not even notice them depending on what community you live in.

Just like Saturday afternoon, any further accumulations will be on elevated surfaces due to the warmer weather we have had leading into this weekend. In addition, it’s been an abnormally warm month of October leading up to these last few days of the month.

If you are parked outside, you will need to take a minute or two to scrap snow off, but it should come off relatively easy.