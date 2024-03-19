Snow arrives Thursday night into Friday morning

A clipper system will pack a punch as it slides through the area late Thursday night into early Friday morning bringing a round of snow with it.

Thursday will be mostly a dry day with snow developing sometime after sunset. It may become heavy at times as it the system moves through the area with snow ending by mid-to-late Friday morning.

There is a high probability of at least 2″ of accumulation in southeast Minnesota with a lower probability further south into north Iowa. There are still some uncertainties in snowfall amounts due to wobbles regarding where a heavier snow band may set up. Expect details to be ironed out in the next 24 hours.