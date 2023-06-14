Smoky, summer sky continues

Smoke from wildfires in Ontario is being blown our way by a weather pattern that’s been slow to budge. That will mean smoke lingers through at least Friday morning and our chance of rain is close to zero until this weekend, and then it’s still pretty low. I’m optimistic the smoke won’t linger into the weekend.

There is a chance of rain this weekend, although any development will be isolated and more on the “miss” side of hit-and-miss. However, if you’re fortunate to find yourself under a shower, it could be a brief downpour. We need any drop we can get.

The weekend beyond will remain warm, bright, and dry. Temperatures will continue to run a bit above average for mid-June, but for now, no big swings in the forecast appear on the horizon.