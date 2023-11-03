Small rain chances this weekend

Remember this Summer when all the rain went north of us, south of us, and basically everywhere around us except for our local communities? Well, that’s what this weekend is looking like.

Rain should stay south of us on Saturday, and on Sunday it stays north of us for the most part. Our “best” chance for rain this weekend would be late Sunday into early Monday. However, the highest chance (in terms of percentages) through this weekend would be about 30% during that timeframe.

Totals will be very light. Don’t go in expecting a ton of rain as of now.