Small Improvements in Rainfall
We are still well off the pace for rainfall this Summer, but getting just over 1″ Saturday night and getting nearly 2/3″ Wednesday morning has helped us move in the right direction. We also have a couple more storm opportunities. Thursday’s chance is better overnight, and then storms could end up tracking widespread on Friday. If we get in on these cells, we could see some serious improvements. Keep in mind that these storms, mainly the ones on Friday, have the potential to be strong or even severe.