Slightly Warmer Temps This Week

While we won’t be seeing highs near the 90° mark this week, the lower to middle 80s expected this week are up slightly from their normal highs in the upper 70s this time of the year. A few scattered showers and storms for the second half of the week will mean our humidity will be up a touch once again as well, but this too, the humidity, won’t be as bad as it has been at times the last couple of weeks. Going back to highs in the 90s, while many of us throughout the Weather First area has experienced a few days in the 90s, we have YET to officially get to that milestone this year officially at the Rochester International Airport!