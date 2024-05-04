Skies clearing late Saturday with a quiet Sunday ahead

After another gentle dose of rain Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend will remain quiet. With skies clearing late Saturday, temperatures will cool down to the low 40s and there will be patchy fog Saturday night to early Sunday morning.

Sunshine will be the staple of our weather diet Sunday, along with a light wind and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Another day to be enjoyed outdoors!

Quiet weather continues into the start of next week, and highs will go from the 60s on Sunday to the lower 70s Monday afternoon. Clouds increase Monday ahead of a wave of low pressure that will bring a few showers late Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

Although the weather pattern remains active next week with occasional showers, right now it doesn’t look like we have any significant storm systems on the horizon. Temperatures will cool down late next week with highs back down in the 50s Thursday and Friday.