Showers, thunderstorms possible Wednesday

The storm system that brought the rain on Tuesday will slowly make its way through the region on Wednesday leading to the chance of additional showers and thunderstorms.

The storm will track across Iowa, pulling moisture northward leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 4:00 PM or during the late afternoon.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible through the evening into early Thursday. A strong thunderstorm is possible in the 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM timeframe and mainly for areas near and south of I-90 and west of I-35. Hail and gusty winds would be the main threats. A low-end tornado threat is also possible.

A west-to-east band of rain may set up near and south of I-90 which could lead to some heavy rainfall. Most areas will see 0.25″ to 0.75″, however amounts may be higher where any heavy rain band aligns itself.

Any lingering showers will end early Thursday morning.