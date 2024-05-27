Showers, thunderstorms possible through Tuesday

The week will get off to an active start with chances for showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday before quiet weather returns through midweek.

A storm system over the northern plains will dive southeast into Minnesota today leading to some showers likely during the mid-to-late morning hours.

As the system passes through and combined with daytime instability, it’ll fire off some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours.

There is a low-end threat of a strong-to-severe storm with strong wind gusts and hail as the main threats. The main window for any severe potential is generally in the 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM timeframe.

Another system in Manitoba will slide into the region on Tuesday leading to some scattered showers and thunderstorms around lunchtime and into the afternoon and early evening. Severe weather is not expected.

Dry weather returns Wednesday and Thursday before another system brings more rain chances on Friday into the weekend.