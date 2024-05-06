Showers, thunderstorms likely late Monday; more possible Tuesday afternoon

A storm system will approach late Monday leading to showers and thunderstorms developing with a few more scattered thunderstorms possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop from South Dakota south to Kansas Monday afternoon and track east into the Weather First area after midnight heading into Tuesday. These thunderstorms should be in a weakening phases as they enter the area, however some heavier downpours are possible.

A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into early Tuesday morning with a break likely thereafter heading into the afternoon when the atmosphere is expected to destabilize some leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing.

Instability isn’t expected to be high, but a strong storm is possible with hail the main threats. The best timing for any thunderstorm redevelopment is in the 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM timeframe. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end Level 1 (of 5) risk for a strong storm for areas near and east of Highway 52 in southeast Minnesota and far northeast Iowa. It’s possible this area may get tweaked with future forecast updates.

Any showers and thunderstorms will come to end Tuesday evening.