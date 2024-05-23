Showers, thunderstorms likely Friday

The week will end a bit stormy as showers and thunderstorms will be likely especially early in the day.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop in South Dakota late Thursday night and continue to track east into Minnesota through the overnight.

The line will reach southeast Minnesota and north Iowa around or shortly after daybreak. There is a low-end severe threat with these storms especially for areas near and west of I-35 and south of I-90 where a Level 1 (of 5) risk is in place, however the line of storms should weaken as they push into the area although can’t discount a stronger storm with gusty winds, hail and heavier downpours as the main threats.

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down by mid-morning with a few more possible heading into the early afternoon hours, although the higher chances will be further east towards the Mississippi River into Wisconsin. There is a low-end, Level 1 (of 5) severe threat for areas in northeast Iowa into southern Wisconsin.

Clouds will clear Friday night setting up a sunny start to the weekend on Saturday.