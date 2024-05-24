Showers, storms to end Friday morning with a few more possible in afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down by mid-morning before a cold front arrives during the afternoon leading to the chance of a few more.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms barreled across the region early Friday morning mainly across north Iowa. A wind gust of 73 mph was reported at the Mason City airport at 5:57 AM while Charles City reported a gust of 62 mph at 6:35 AM.

Showers and thunderstorms will end around 9:00 AM with some breaks in the clouds possible at times.

A cold front will slide through around or after lunchtime which may fire a few more showers and thunderstorms. These are not expected to be severe. The higher severe threat is further southeast into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Any showers and thunderstorms should be out of the area around 4:00 PM or 5:00 PM.

High temperatures today will be near or in the low 70s. It’ll be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Clouds will clear late this evening setting up a sunny start to Saturday.