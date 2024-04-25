Showers, storms return Friday. More rain through the weekend

More rain is on the way! After a couple of sunny days, a couple storm systems are on the way for the weekend. The first round of thunderstorms will arrive Friday morning. There will be occasional breaks between showers and storms on Friday. The more lively time for a couple lines of thunderstorms is Friday evening. Some of those storms could be strong with damaging wind and hail.

A few showers and storms remain possible Saturday, although it’s likely going to be more isolated activity during the day. The area of concern for stronger to severe storms late in the day Saturday is in far southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. While the chance of severe weather for the majority of the ABC 6 News area is low, it’s not zero.

Another wave of low pressure will move into the region Sunday, bringing more widespread rain with it. There will be a mix of shower and thunderstorm activity with this round as well, with a few rounds of rain likely Sunday. Rainfall will taper off late Sunday night. A few showers are possible early Monday morning, but we’re not looking at continued, widespread soaking rain after Sunday night.