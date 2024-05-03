Showers return tonight-Saturday morning, then a sunny finish to the weekend

After our beautifully bright Friday, another front will begin pushing into the region bringing rain with it Saturday morning. Clouds will increase late Friday and rain will begin after 3am Saturday morning. It will begin tapering off around 9am and should clear the area by Noon Saturday. Clouds are going to linger through much of Saturday afternoon and break up Saturday evening. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the upper 50s Saturday afternoon.

Winds will shift behind Saturday’s front, starting out of the southeast early in the day and will be gusty out of the northwest Saturday afternoon.

Sunshine returns Sunday and temperatures will respond appropriately, reaching the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Sunday’s wind will be lighter as well, making for another beautiful day to get outside and enjoy the weather.

High temperatures will bump back into the 70s early next week. An active weather pattern continues next week with rain chances from Tuesday through Friday, although there will be plenty of time between rounds of showers and thunderstorms.