Showers possible through Thursday with warming into weekend

A weather system will track through the area Wednesday night through Thursday leading to scattered showers followed by a surge of warmth this weekend.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with clouds building through the day. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Some energy will rotate through the area Wednesday evening leading to the chance of a few isolated showers. Additional energy and a cold front will swing through Thursday leading to the chance of more showers. It’ll be a cooler day with highs in the 50s.

Dry weather returns on Friday with high temperatures near 60° followed by a surge of late spring to early summer warmth as highs reach the low-to-mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday.