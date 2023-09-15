Showers Passing Through Today

Occasional showers & a rumble of thunder or two will be on & off for us on this “Finally Friday”. The clouds and passing rain will keep our temperatures a bit cool as a result, with highs on either side of 70°.

Aside from a stray, and very early rain shower Saturday, the weekend is trending sunny and dry. Comfortable as well, with highs in the lower to middle 70 range.

We will be warming to near 80° at times early next week, as we hang onto a dry forecast for the first half of the week as well. It doesn’t look to be much, but right now the latest long-range forecast models are trending the end of next week a bit damp, with rain a possibility next Wednesday through Friday.