Showers, gusty winds likely Friday with some storms possible

Rain will arrive Friday morning with occasional showers and a few thunderstorms possible through the afternoon with more arriving Friday night into Saturday morning

A low pressure system will move from the central plains into northwest Iowa by Friday evening. Warm air and moisture will be pulled into the area leading to the showers and thunderstorms.

There may be a lull or more-or-less scattered showers heading into Friday evening with the next round of showers and thunderstorms arriving late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The higher threat for severe weather will be south of the local area into Iowa. Storms will weaken as they lift north into the area. While a strong storm with hail and gusty winds can’t be ruled out, widespread severe weather isn’t expected.

Temperatures will climb into the 50s through the afternoon and continue to rise through the night to near 60° by Saturday morning.

It’ll also be a windy day with gusts of 35-40 mph possible at times.