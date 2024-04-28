Showers continue Sunday night, more rain chances ahead

Showers continue on and off the rest of the day Sunday. Occasional thunder is expected as well. Southern Minnesota has been trimmed out of the marginal risk for severe weather while northern Iowa remains under it. It is still unlikely that we get severe weather Sunday night. By Monday morning, showers become more isolated. Temperatures are steady in the upper-40s and low-50s basically the whole way from Sunday through Monday.

Sunday will be far from the end of our rain chances. Tuesday night, more rain moves through. It will be a quick round of thunderstorms. Our whole area is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather for Tuesday afternoon and evening. The greatest risk will be off to our southwest. If we were to get severe weather here, hail and high winds would be the top threats.

More rain is in the forecast on Thursday and next weekend. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s and low-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rest of this week, we will be in the 50s or low-60s.