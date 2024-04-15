Showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, then occasional showers and a cool end to the week

After another summer-like day Monday, a large storm system will begin to move through the region early Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday, from the morning through the evening. There will be a few, different lines of showers and thunderstorms forming through the day Tuesday. A few strong to severe storms are possible in parts of north Iowa, mainly from Mason City to Charles City and points south. It’s not going to be raining all day long, there will be some breaks, but there is a chance of a shower or thunderstorm through the day. There will be some solid downpours at times Tuesday.

As the storm system begins moving east of us Wednesday, a few showers will linger and cooler air will begin moving into the area. Off and on showers are possible from Wednesday through Thursday. More sunshine will emerge late this week and this weekend.

Highs will drop back into the 50s for the rest of the week and overnight lows will drop below freezing at least a couple nights, mainly Saturday and Sunday mornings. This cooler trend will last from Thursday through the weekend before highs return to the upper 50s and 60s next week.