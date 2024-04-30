Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong, late Tuesday

A storm system out west will arrive late Tuesday afternoon leading to showers and thunderstorms developing with the potential of a strong-to-severe thunderstorm during the evening hours.

The day will start with sunshine before clouds build during the day.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM timeframe.

A strong-to-severe thunderstorm is possible especially between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM as a cold front sweeps through the area.

Any strong storm has the potential to produce quarter-sized or larger hail and damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher. There’s is also an isolated threat of a tornado especially near and south of the I-35 corridor. The highest tornado threat is expected to be in central/western and southern Iowa.

High temperatures for the day will climb to near or in the low-to-mid 70s. The wind will also ramp up a bit with gusts of 20-25 mph at times.

Any thunderstorms will end around 11:00 PM to midnight with clearing skies overnight into Wednesday morning.