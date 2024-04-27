Severe weather unlikely the rest of this weekend

While storms, at times, could feature plenty of lightning or have small hail and/or gusty winds, the most severe of thunderstorms will stay south and east of us the rest of Saturday and well south of us on Sunday.

By 2-3 AM, rain is back in our area again, and rain continues throughout the day Sunday. If we manage to get strong to severe weather Sunday, it would be later in the day and northern Iowa would be a little more likely to get it. However, severe weather is highly unlikely to occur.

Rainfall totals are likely to fall short of an inch between Saturday night and Monday. Due to the cellular nature of this system, spots that pick up the highest rainfall will be spread out throughout southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

By Monday, only isolated showers are in the forecast for the morning commute, with Monday afternoon trending dry.