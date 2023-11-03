Several isolated rain chances, more mild weather

If you have not been enjoying the cold that we have experienced for about a week now, we do get somewhat of a break heading into the weekend and the first half of next week.

Clouds have made a return to our area, and they will stick around. A couple sprinkles cannot be ruled out, but most of them stay out of our area. Even if we do get rain, that’s all it will be… sprinkles.

Heading into the weekend, rain is expected to stay south of us on Saturday and north of us on Sunday. If we see any rain during this time frame, the “best” chance would be late Sunday into early Monday. Even then, the highest percentage we have for rain is about 30%.

Temperatures are going to be mild for this time of year. 40s and 50s are highs through the middle of next week.