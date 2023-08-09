Second Half Rain Chances
The Weather First Area will see a few rain chances dot our forecast as we wrap up the week. This begins with a few showers clipping northern Iowa Wednesday morning, followed by isolated storms Wednesday afternoon & evening. Any storms should remain below severe limits, with the strongest just north of the area. Late-evening t-storms are possible Thursday, carrying over into early Friday morning. Then a third round of rain & rumbles will be possible later Friday afternoon & evening, with severe weather once again missing the area.