Seasonably cool weekend, a few showers Easter Sunday

Randy Brock KAALTV
Chief Meteorologist Randy Brock
Chief Meteorologist Randy Brock

Aside from some sprinkles late Friday, the weather remains quiet going into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Saturday thanks to the wind shifting and becoming northwesterly Friday night into Saturday morning. Still, highs will make the mid-40s Saturday afternoon while skies remain mostly cloudy to overcast.

Sunday won’t be much different as far as temperature goes, highs will make it to the mid-40s. There will be a few showers around the area on Easter Sunday, although amounts will remain minor. It could be just enough to put a damper on some outdoor plans, but it’s not going to be a washout.

A storm system will affect the region early next week with scattered showers Monday. Depending on the track of that storm, we may see a brief shot of snow mixed with rain Monday night to Tuesday morning. That wave will move out fairly quickly and we’ll see a little sunshine later in the day Tuesday.

Warmer air arrives later next week and highs will be back up to the mid-50s to near 60° by Thursday and Friday. More spring-like weather looks to linger through next weekend into the start of the following week.