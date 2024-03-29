Seasonably cool weekend, a few showers Easter Sunday

Aside from some sprinkles late Friday, the weather remains quiet going into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Saturday thanks to the wind shifting and becoming northwesterly Friday night into Saturday morning. Still, highs will make the mid-40s Saturday afternoon while skies remain mostly cloudy to overcast.

Sunday won’t be much different as far as temperature goes, highs will make it to the mid-40s. There will be a few showers around the area on Easter Sunday, although amounts will remain minor. It could be just enough to put a damper on some outdoor plans, but it’s not going to be a washout.

A storm system will affect the region early next week with scattered showers Monday. Depending on the track of that storm, we may see a brief shot of snow mixed with rain Monday night to Tuesday morning. That wave will move out fairly quickly and we’ll see a little sunshine later in the day Tuesday.

Warmer air arrives later next week and highs will be back up to the mid-50s to near 60° by Thursday and Friday. More spring-like weather looks to linger through next weekend into the start of the following week.