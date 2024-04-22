Seasonably cool, gusty with a few showers

We’re in for a relatively quiet week of weather, although the wind will be making some noise from time to time. A few showers will move through Minnesota and Iowa Monday afternoon to early evening and again Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be minor, if you do get some rain. A more soaking rain arrives at the end of the week through the weekend.

Through the week, temperatures will remain close to the seasonal norm for this time of year with some minor ups and downs. Winds will stay gusty Monday night through Tuesday with gusts up to around 30 to 35mph. Clouds will decrease Monday night, making for a bright start to Tuesday, but another wave of clouds returns by midday Tuesday and a few showers are likely Tuesday afternoon to early evening.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with a lighter wind, and despite a chilly start to Wednesday morning, highs return to the mid-50s. Highs in the 60s return Thursday, and more widespread rain moves into the region Thursday night through Friday with showers and a few thunderstorms in the mix. Yet another wave of low pressure moves through Saturday night through Monday with the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms.