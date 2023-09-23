Saturday showers and thunderstorms

As usual, there are question marks regarding specific time and location of the development of thunderstorms Saturday, but it is likely many of us will see rain by the end of Saturday. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially in our north Iowa and southern Minnesota counties along I-35. After some morning showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two, the atmosphere will have a chance to recharge with the help of a little sunshine during the mid-morning to early afternoon. Storms will move our way from the west and some additional showers and storms will develop right on top of us Saturday afternoon. A line of storms will also move through southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa late Saturday evening.