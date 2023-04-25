Riding edge of slow moving system

Our slow moving cutoff storm system is expected to slowly move across our area on Friday and stall out over the Great Lakes. It’s close enough that it will still have some impact, sending some daily shower chances our way and keeping the clouds at play, but it’s far enough way that we won’t be seeing constant rain and actually limit how much we’ll see.

Our best opportunities to pick up the most rain will be Friday afternoon/evening and Saturday afternoon/evening.

The trend is cooler with time. Temperatures start in the 60s Friday but end up with highs in the 40s for three consecutive days this weekend and Monday.