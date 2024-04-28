Rest of Sunday night showers

Showers will occur on and off the rest of Sunday afternoon and evening. The marginal risk that was covering our whole area was trimmed down to just northern Iowa. However, severe weather remains highly unlikely anywhere in the ABC 6 Viewing Area.

Storms will come from the southwest around sunset, but they will be showing some signs of weakness with less instability in our area. This is due to all the on and off rain we had earlier in the day.

By Monday morning, we are down to isolated sprinkles at most.