Record Heat Possible Again Labor Day

We have had back-to-back days with record-breaking heat so far this Labor Day Weekend, and it’s only fitting that the holiday itself will likely continue that trend. Having said that, look for highs today in the middle 90s, with the official record today of 95° set 130 years ago in 1893.

More 90s are expected Tuesday as we are back to work & back to school area wide. A cold front will swing through later Tuesday evening/night, bringing a few storms with it, some of which could be strong to severe, along with relief from the heat & humidity for Wednesday. Tuesday’s severe threat will primarily be damaging wind & large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Pockets of heavy & much needed rain will be likely as well, with showers continuing into our cooler Wednesday.

Comfortable highs in the 70s will round out the week, as well as the weekend. Sunny skies are expected as well, with our next opportunity for rain returning Sunday.