Recapping Friday’s Storms
Friday evening by far was the busiest of the summer, in regards to severe weather for the Weather First Area. Around 40 severe weather & damage reports came in during a 3.5 hour span. There was even a report of a funnel cloud, possibly a tornado (waiting for conformation by the NWS) just south of Dodge Center. Hail damaged some vehicles, while the strong wind snapped tree limbs, and even uprooted trees in a few communities. Heavy rain, with well over an inch in many places soaked our communities as well Friday evening.