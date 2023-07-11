Recap of Monday Night’s Storms
Several communities did get some decent downpours. Albert Lea, northern Iowa near I-35, and northern Olmsted & Steele Counties faired the best in terms of rainfall. There were three severe thunderstorm warnings issued Monday night, all of them along or near I-35. Albert Lea residents sent in photos of hail that fell from the storms, the biggest being about quarter-sized. Morning Meteorologist Jim Peterson was one of those people. If you didn’t see much rain from these storms (or didn’t see any) there are still other opportunities later this week. However, EVERYONE will still need to water their own flowers or crops, as we are still behind on drought conditions.