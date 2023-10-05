Raw, blustery Friday with showers

The chilliest air of the early fall season will arrive on Friday as a sharp cold front will drop through the area.

The front will squeeze out some showers beginning in the mid-to-late morning time frame. Showers will become more scattered throughout the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures won’t climb much after the morning forecasted lows in the mid-40s. High’s are expected to range from the upper 40s to lower 50s under generally mostly cloudy skies.

To add insult to injury, winds will be blustery out of the northwest after the front comes through. Gusts of 30-35+ mph will be possible which will lead to wind chills in the 30s and 40s throughout the day and evening.

Those attending Friday night football games will need to dress accordingly.