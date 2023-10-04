Raw, blustery end to the week

We’ve been spoiled lately by a push of late season warmth. However, the warm spell is long gone and the weather pendulum will be swinging the other way by weeks end.

After a couple of seasonal days on Wednesday and Thursday, a sharp cold front will arrive on Friday and deliver the season’s first cold snap.

Chilly air from Canada will plunge south on the heels of an advancing cold front on Friday ushering in chilly temperatures as highs only manage the 40s and 50s.

Along with the chilly temperatures, there will be some showers around from late morning until early evening. Rain amounts are expected to be light and generally under 0.25″ for most.

To add insult to injury, gusty northwest winds of 30-40 mph will add a bite to the air, as it’ll feel much colder and there’ll likely be wind chills in the 40s throughout the day.

Anyone attending Friday night football games will need to bundle up as temperatures will likely be in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.