Rainfall in a Critical Place

Despite the severe weather Saturday evening from all the hail we got, we got enough rainfall in places to where we could see some serious drought relief.

Now we still have awhile to go before we’re out of drought conditions, but this could get Olmsted County out of the extreme drought that was recently declared. You will want to check on crops and flowers that were left outside to see if or how much damage was caused by hail.

The rain was also critical due to the lack of rain chances going forward into next week; it also happens to be one of the hottest weeks in the forecast coming up next week.

Side Note: Rainfall of last 24 hours is as of when rainfall wrapped up after 8 PM Saturday night.