Rain with heavier downpours likely Thursday

A storm system will track through the area on Thursday leading to rain with some heavier downpours possible at times.

The heaviest rain will fall during the morning hours with rain gradually ending around lunchtime into the early afternoon hours. A few spotty showers with a rumble of thunder is possible late in the afternoon.

Clouds will eventually clear out by late evening setting up a sunny and warm Friday.

Rainfall amounts of 0.50″ to 1.00″ will be likely for most in the ABC 6 Weather First area. Higher amounts up to 2.00″ is possible across northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin.

Clouds and rain will keep any sun away with cool temperatures expected as highs reach the upper 50s to mid-60s.