Rain showers Thursday followed by quiet, warm weekend ahead

A weather system rolling through on Thursday will lead to rain showers and cooler temperatures followed by a warm-up slated to arrive this weekend as temperatures climb to well above average.

A few spotty showers will be possible on Thursday morning with a better chance for rain during the afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm along with some downpours are certainly possible as well. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool and closer to average with highs in the 50s.

Dry weather takes hold on Friday which will carry over through Monday along with warming temperatures.

Highs on Friday will be near 60° with a jump into the 70s from Saturday through Monday. There will be some blustery winds at times with gusts near 30 mph through the weekend.

A storm system looks to arrive Monday night and Tuesday with rain and a few thunderstorms likely.